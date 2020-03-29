Hero MotoCorp assures dealers to take care of unsold BS 4 stock

World's largest two-wheeler company, Hero MotoCorp on Saturday assured its dealers that it will absorb the unsold BS 4 inventory.

The company addressed around 1,000 dealers during an interactive digital town hall and Hero MotoCorp Chairman Pawan Munjal promised that its dealers will not bear any damaged due to the unsold BS 4 stock.

"I stay firm on my own personal commitment and that of the organisation – to ensure the welfare and wellbeing of each one of you," Munjal told dealers.

The company, on the other hand, didn't issue any formal note on the meeting and also didn't comment about the event.

Munaj assured the dealers that Hero's team is working hard to find ways to clear off the BS 4 stock and the company will soon connect to the dealers over the same concern.

"We are all in it together and we shall overcome this together," Munjal told the dealers.

He also urged to the dealers to bring improvements and innovation to the business models.

"Be considerate to your staff, we will support you during the lockdown period, not just in business, but also in the up skilling of your staff," Munjal said.

Also, he asked dealers to support the 21-day lockdown by the government, and follow social distancing.

"I am aware of the difficulties that this may be posing to a lot of you. I want you to know that during this time we are together with you," he reassured the dealers at the Town Hall. The event was also attended by Hero's leadership team.

As per the industry sources, about 1,000 Hero Motocorp's dealers are holding around 1.5 lakh units of the unsold BS 4 two-wheelers.

While the Supreme Court has already eased the BS 4 deadline for 10 days, the dealers pose a greater challenge since customers aren't allowed to step-out to make the sale happen. This situation has put a lot of burden on the dealers across all the auto brands in India.