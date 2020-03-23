2020 Hero Xtreme 160R BS 6 price to be out soon, gets listed online

Hero Xtreme 160R launch might happen anytime soon now since the company has already listed the bike on its official web portal.

While the bike was supposed be launched within March itself, but the coronavirus outbreak has delayed the initial launch plans of the Xtreme 160R. The homegrown automaker has already halted the production which is another factor adding up to the delay. The Xtreme 160R's arrival is now expected in early-April.

On the outside, the Hero Xtreme 160R features a very sporty and aggressive styling. It has been designed from the ground-up and comes kitted with full-LED headlamp, LED tail lamps, beefy fuel tank, LED turn signals, edgy tank extensions and sleek rear section. Moreover, the bike features a fully digital metre-console as well.

(Also Read: Hero MotoCorp moves Supreme Court, seeks deadline extension of BS 4 sale)

In terms of mechanicals, it sources power from a 160 cc, air-cooled and fuel-injected engine which belts out 15 PS of maximum power at 8,500 rpm and 14 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine comes paired to a 5-speed constant mesh transmission. The company claims that the bike delivers a 0-60 km/hr sprint time of 4.7 seconds.

In terms of cycleparts, it utilizes a telescopic front fork (37 mm rods) with anti friction bush and a 7 step adjustable Monoshock which is responsible for suspension duties at the rear.

The braking is handled by a 276 mm disc paired to a single channel ABS, while the rear-end gets two options in the form of a 220 mm disc or a 130 mm drum brake. As for the dimensions, it measures 2040 x 802 x 1010 mm in terms of length, width and height, respectively. Its ground clearance span 170 mm, while the seat height is at 790 mm.

Its colour schemes will include three options such as red, white and blue. As far as pricing is concerned, the Hero Xtreme 160R may be priced around ₹.90 lakh to 1 lakh (ex-showroom). It will lock horns against the rivals such as the Suzuki Gixxer, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and the Yamaha FZ V3.











