Hero Maestro Edge 125 ‘Stealth’ Edition launched in India at 72,950

In order to push customer engagement ahead of the upcoming festive season Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday launched the new Maestro Edge 125 Stealth Edition in the Indian market priced at ₹72,950 (Ex-Showroom, Delhi). The scooter will be made available across all the authorised Hero dealerships across the country.

The new Hero Maestro Edge 125 Stealth Edition features an exclusive Matt Grey colour theme with premium looking ‘Stealth’ crest badging, Carbon Fiber textured strips, white accents, and tone-on-tone stripes which lend it a contemporary and youthful look.

At the heart of the Hero Maestro Edge 125 Stealth sits a BS 6-compliant 125 cc engine with Programmed Fuel Injection kitted with ‘XSens Technology’. The engine helps delivering a power output of 9 PS at 7,000 rpm and 10.4 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm.

Naveen Chauhan, Head – Sales & Aftersales, Hero MotoCorp, said, “We are glad to kick-off our festive campaign with the new Maestro Edge 125 Stealth, which is a stand-out product in the category. Our scooter brand Maestro Edge remains highly-popular with the customers and this new addition will add to the brand’s appeal. We have lined up several new product launches in the coming weeks that will reinvigorate the market with their youthful, premium and tech-focused persona."

Apart from the Maestro Edge 125 Stealth, the company will soon also introduce the Pleasure Platinum Black. Its images were leaked on the internet recently. (Full details here)