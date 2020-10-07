Hero Pleasure Platinum Black, Maestro Stealth Editions to launch in India soon

Seeing the approaching festive season Hero MotoCorp is gearing up for the launch of new Pleasure Plus Platinum Black and Maestro Stealth Editions in the country. Images of the upcoming special edition scooters have leaked online suggesting all the small and big changes the two-wheelers are bound to carry.

For starters, the Platinum Black Edition will get a matte black colour scheme complemented by chrome garnish on the mirrors, exhaust shield, side panels, front fender and headlamp cowl. Moreover, it will also get tan-brown inner panels and a dual-tone seat with pillion backrest.

Coming over to the Maestro Edge Stealth Edition, this scooter will receive a dark matte grey colour scheme featuring new graphics with matte grey theme, carbon black strips on exterior, alloy wheels, dual textured seat and stealth chest badging.

Save for the visual tweaks there will be no other changes on the scooters. The Pleasure Plus Platinum Black will get the same 110 cc, single-cylinder engine that has been tuned to produce 8 bhp of maximum power and 8.7 Nm of peak torque. The scooter is currently offered in two variants- metal wheel and alloy wheel. While the former has been priced at ₹56,800, the latter retails at ₹58,950 (ex-showroom).

The Hero Maestro Edge Stealth Edition will be seen with a 125 cc, air-cooled fuel injected motor which delivers 9 bhp of power and 10.4 Nm of peak torque. While the pricing of the new special edition models isn't revealed yet, expect both the models to cost around ₹5,000 more.