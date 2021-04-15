Hero launches base HF100 commuter bike at 49,400

Hero MotoCorp has silently introduced a new motorcycle in its HF range of commuter bikes - HF100. The bike has been listed on the company's official website and is priced at ₹49,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi). At this price, it comes out as the most affordable bike in the company's portfolio. Interestingly, India's biggest bike maker is yet to make any official announcement regarding the new bike.

It is a direct rival to the likes of the Bajaj CT 100 that is offered at a starting price tag of ₹44,890 (ex-showroom). Bajaj on Thursday also introduced the top-of-the-line CT110X motorcycle in the country (find more details here).

The new Hero HF100 commuter motorcycle gets some basic equipment and feature kit including telescopic front fork, a kick starter and drum brakes. On the outside, it retains the same design and styling, albeit with minor tweaks. It is available in a single black colour option, while the Deluxe version gets a slew of colour options to choose from. Bits like the exhaust shield, alloy wheels, and handlebar come dipped in black. In addition, it sports a smaller black grab rail, instead of the larger aluminium-finished unit found on its Deluxe iteration.

As far as mechanicals go, it sources power from a 97.2cc, air-cooled engine that is rated to deliver 7.91bhp of maximum power and 8.05Nm of peak torque. For the transmission duty, the bike uses a four-speed gearbox.

It carries over the same suspension setup including telescopic front fork and twin shock absorber unit as the Deluxe trim. While the braking duties are handled by drum brakes at either end.