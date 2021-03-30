Hero MotoCorp has recently announced a new offer called 'First to Ride' on a limited lot of Harley-Davidson bikes for its employees and their family members as well as Hero's business partners. The new offer celebrates Hero's partnership with the legendary American motorcycle-making brand.

Hero has announced 200 units of limited edition Harley-Davidson motorcycles under the new offer. These special edition bikes will feature the company’s chairman’s signature and will be offered at huge discounts.

Four different Harley-Davidson models are available under the First to Ride offer. The HD Fat Boy 114 is available at a discount of ₹2.25 lakh, the Fat Boy 107 gets a discount of ₹2 lakh. Moreover, the Low Rider and the Low Rider S are both being offered with discounts of ₹1.25 lakh and ₹1.5 lakh, respectively. Harley-Davidson has also recently launched the new Pan America adventure bike in the market of Thailand, the same bike is also expected to arrive in India in the later part of 2021.

The famed American motorcycle maker announced its exit from the Indian market towards the end of 2020. However, it collaborated with Hero for its sales, service and distribution in India. Hero will also work in collaboration with Harley to develop India-specific bikes for the market.

Hero has recently also announced a new 100 Million celebration offer for its bikes in the country. As part of the new offer, the Hero customers will be able to avail benefits of up to ₹3,500. It includes a direct cash bonus of ₹2,500 along with an exchange/loyalty bonus of ₹1,000. (More details here)