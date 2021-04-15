Hero MotoCorp on Thursday announced the launch of its sales and aftersales service has now been launched on WhatsApp messaging app. Looking at further bolstering its presence on digital platforms in the midst of the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic in India, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters is looking at offering safe and secure service to existing and prospective customers.

As per a press release, Hero MotoCorp claims that customers can make use of informative, transactional, and location-based services on WhatsApp which would could not only enhance the convenience factor but will likely help in reducing in-person attendance at showrooms and service centers. "Initiating WhatsApp support is in line with our objective to provide contactless and easily accessible sales and service options," said Naveen Chauhan, Head - Sales and Aftersales at Hero MotoCorp.

Customers can either scan a QR code available at all Hero MotoCorp customer touch-points or by calling +918367796950 from their mobile phones.

Once the service is activated, Hero MotoCorp states that a customer can avail several services as well as support which range from service booking, real-time status check during repairs, locating nearest workshop and digital invoice to even making vehicle enquiry and bookings.

The second wave of the pandemic has once again cast a dark shadow of uncertainty over a number of sectors, including the automotive industry. The auto sector has shown resilience in terms of sales recovery in recent months, helped also by a strong focus on digitization through the course of 2020. With restrictions and curfews being imposed and announced in several parts of the country, the focus once again could be on keeping the momentum up through minimal human contact and maximum digital outreach



