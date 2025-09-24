Hero Destini 110: 5 reasons why this scooter makes sense

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
Hero MotoCorp has expanded its scooter lineup with the launch of the new Destini 110, positioned as a more accessible sibling to the Destini 125. Priced at ₹72,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the VX Cast Drum and ₹79,000 for the ZX Cast Disc, the scooter takes on strong rivals like the Honda Activa 110 and TVS Jupiter 110.
The Hero Destini 110 blends affordability, fuel efficiency, stylish design, and practical features, making it a strong contender in the 110 cc scooter space. For buyers seeking a well-rounded daily commuter without stretching their budget, this new offering from Hero deserves serious consideration.
Here are five reasons why the new Destini 110 could be a smart buy:
The biggest talking point is its price. By starting at ₹72,000, the Destini 110 undercuts the Honda Activa 110 and comes in cheaper than the top variants of the TVS Jupiter. This makes it an attractive choice for buyers who want a budget-friendly scooter without compromising on modern features.
The Destini 110 mirrors the styling of the larger 125 cc version. It gets a new-retro design, chrome accents, a projector LED headlamp, and H-shaped LED taillights, giving it a premium feel. Practical features include a long 785 mm seat, an integrated backrest, 12-inch wheels, and a front glove box. The top-spec ZX variant further offers a 190 mm front disc brake for added safety.
Under the bodywork is a 110 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine producing 7.9 bhp and 8.8 Nm of torque. Combined with telescopic front forks and a rear shock absorber, the scooter promises a smooth and comfortable ride for city commutes. Hero also offers a semi-digital instrument console, enhancing convenience for daily riders.
Fuel efficiency is one of the Destini 110’s strong suits. Hero claims 56.2 kmpl, supported by the company’s i3S idle stop-start system and a one-way clutch, both designed to save fuel in stop-go traffic. For Indian buyers who put fuel economy high on their priority list, this makes the Destini 110 a value-packed choice.
The Hero Destini 110 directly challenges the Honda Activa 110 and TVS Jupiter 110. While the Activa enjoys a reputation for reliability, the Destini scores with its lower entry price, longer seat, and segment-first features like the integrated backrest. Against the Jupiter, it maintains a competitive edge by being more affordable in higher trims.
Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.