Hero Destini 110: 5 reasons why this scooter makes sense

Hero MotoCorp has expanded its scooter lineup with the launch of the new Destini 110, positioned as a more accessible sibling to the Destini 125. Priced at ₹72,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the VX Cast Drum and ₹79,000 for the ZX Cast Disc, the scooter takes on strong rivals like the Honda Activa 110 and TVS Jupiter 110.

The Hero Destini 110 blends affordability, fuel efficiency, stylish design, and practical features, making it a strong contender in the 110 cc scooter space. For buyers seeking a well-rounded daily commuter without stretching their budget, this new offering from Hero deserves serious consideration.

Here are five reasons why the new Destini 110 could be a smart buy: