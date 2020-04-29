The Bajaj Dominar 250 was launched in the Indian market on March 11th, and just within days of the official arrival, nationwide lockdown came into enforcement on March 24th. The company sold 861 units of Dominar 250 in March. What's to be noted here is that these are wholesale numbers and not retail numbers.

The coronavirus outbreak also forced the company to cancel its media test rides which were slated for third week of March.

Bajaj introduced the Dominar 250 in order to cater to the audience with slightly lower budget since the bigger Dominar 400's price nearly touches the ₹2 lakh mark. On the other hand, the smaller Dominar costs ₹1.60 lakh (ex-showroom).

Apart from a smaller engine, rest of the details remain more or less the same. Its equipment and features list include full-LED lighting, digital instrument cluster, split-style seats, bungee straps (under seat), USD front fork, preload-adjustable rear mono-shock and twin-barrel exhaust.

It borrows the same body panels, frame and other structural details from its bigger sibling, thus it replicates the dimensions of the 400. In details, it spans 2,156 mm in length, 836 mm in width and 1,112 mm in height. Its ground clearance measures 157 mm, while the wheelbase stands at 1,452 mm. The overall weight is 4 kg less in comparison to the bigger model.

At the heart of the Dominar 250 sits a 248.77 cc, single-cylinder, DOHC, 4-valve, liquid-cooled engine. It is the same engine as seen on the KTM 250 Duke. This unit gets company's twin-spark technology and belts out 26.6 PS at 8,500 rpm and 23.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The transmission option include a 6-speed unit.

As par official claims, the bike is capable of doing 0-100 kmph in close to 10.5 seconds, and attains a top-speed of 132 kmph.

It is offered in two colour options - Canyon Red and Vine Black. The latter is also seen on the bigger Dominar.











