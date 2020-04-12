Free service and warranty validity extended on Royal Enfield bikes

The coronavirus outbreak has forced automobile dealers to shut shops throughout the country. Also, the production and assembly has taken a massive hit due to the lockdown. The situation has forced people to stay at home, while only emergency service providers are allowed to step out.

A few automakers have already announced the extension of warranty and free services in the view of the pandemic. Now, Royal Enfield has joined the list and announced the same update for its customers through out the country.

(Also Read: This Royal Enfield costs more than 3 Harley-Davidson Street 750 bikes together)

The company has declared that the customers with free services and warranties expiring between the lockdown period will now be benefited from an extension of 2 months.

The company previously announced that it has already cleared its BS 4 motorcycle stock ahead of the deadline.

In other news, the company reported that it has graphed a 41% decline in the overall March sales.

The company sold a total of 35,814 units last month which is drastically less in comparison to 60,831 units sold in the corresponding month of 2019.

(Also Read: Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS 6 launched, price details inside)

In terms of domestic sales, the Chennai based bikemaker managed to sell 32,630 units as against 58,434 units in March 2019, this translates to a direct 44% decline in terms of domestic growth.

As far as exports are concerned, the retro-classic bike maker recorded a 33% growth by selling 3,184 units abroad as compared to 2,357 units in the same period a year ago.



















