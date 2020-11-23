eBikeGo to install 3,000 IoT enabled smart charging stations in five cities

In a bid to give impetus to the charging infrastructure for electric vehicles in the country, eBikeGo recently announced plans of installing 3,000 IoT enabled smart charging stations in five cities in India. These charging stations will be able to power up all battery-powered two-wheelers.

eBikeGo is a leading smart electric two-wheeler mobility platform and has announced that in the first phase of establishing charging stations, it will install 3,000 such points in Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai in three months. The installation process will start from December 1 and eBikeGo claims the number will be upped to around 15,000 and in more cities in a year's time.

The smart charging stations promise to be easy to use with a rider using a QR code to activate the power-up process. He or she would also be able to make use of the app on the phone to check charge status and get information related to number of units consumed. Significantly, these charging points will be installed with the help of shop owners who too would be able to check units consumed and accordingly charge customers. Because of this, these charging points may also be easily accessible in places frequently visited by people at large.

Range remains a major consideration for those looking at taking a dive into the world of electric mobility. And while technology is improving at a rapid pace, most agree that supporting infrastructure needs to be bettered as well to ensure the popularity of EVs. In India in particular, the EV revolution is expected to be driven by e-two-wheelers and e-three-wheele