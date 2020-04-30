Ducati Streetfighter V4 to not arrive in India before 2021

Ducati has pushed back the launch of the Streetfighter V4 in India to 2021. A company representative confirmed the news to HT Auto.

It's been quite a while since the motorcycle was revealed to the world in 2019. While it was originally slated to be launched in the ongoing year, the temporary suspension of manufacturing at Ducati's Italian production plant disrupted the firm's original plans. It was also recently reported that the Ducati's Borgo Panigale factory has swung back into action starting from April 27th. (Read full details here)

The Streetfighter V4 features the same engine, technology and other components with the Panigale V4. Like its fully faired counterpart, even the Streetfighter is offered in two variants - Streetfighter V4 and the higher-spec Streetfighter V4S.

At the heart of the bike sits a 1,103 cc, Desmosedici Stradale engine which delivers a blistering 208 PS of maximum power at 12,750 rpm, and 123 Nm of peak torque at 11,500 rpm. The engine comes hooked-on to a 6-speed gearbox.

While it shares the powerplant with the Panigale V4, it gets a tweaked fuel and throttle maps, as well as a shorter final drive ratio which suits its wilder personality.

In terms of equipment kit, the standard Streetfighter V4 comes loaded with 43 mm Showa Big Piston Forks (BPF) featuring spring pre-load and compression/rebound damping adjustability. A Sachs steering damper is also part of the kit. The rear suspension duty is handled by a fully adjustable Sachs monoshock which comes mated to the engine with a forged aluminium bracket.

The fully kitted version of the bike, the Streetfighter V4 S gets even more premium equipment in the form of Ohlins NIX-30 front fork, Ohlins TTX36 rear shock and an Ohlins electronically controlled steering damper. This is a semi-active suspension.

The company has recently teased the arrival of Panigale V2 in India on its official Twitter handle. (Read full details here)