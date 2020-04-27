Ducati Borgo Panigale factory swings back into work

Ducati announced that it has resumed production in its Borgo Panigale factory starting from Monday April 27.

The company temporarily suspended its plant operations in its Bologna factory on March 13th in compliance with the regulatory protocols in order to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

In the first phase of the resumption only involves select workers destined for the production lines, while the engine assembly workers will start shift from Tuesday April 28th.

The company mentioned that the use of smart working will remain mandatory and only the ones who are not able to carry out work from home will be asked to access the production site. Moreover, all the resources employed in the marketing, personnel, finance, logistics, commercial, IT, management, and purchasing, will continue working remotely.

"We are ready to go, we have worked hard over the past few weeks to minimize any risk," said Claudio Domenicali, Ducati CEO.

He added, "Despite this we will have to be extremely cautious and rigorous. The virus is still in circulation and we must therefore be careful to combat any possible form of transmission. This is the reason why all the people present in the factory will wear masks, we must protect the population from the presence of asymptomatic positives who, although in a very small percentage, are present today and will not be identified by the mandatory temperature test."

The previous shifts have been reorganized, from earlier an eight-hour shift to now two seven-hour shifts, in order to allow lesser number of people to go inside the plant at once.

While designers and project managers will work remotely, technicians and engineers engaged in Research and Development activities who are critical for developments of new motorcycles are already at work as allowed by the specific ATECO code.

Despite the resuming operation of the production lines, the company confirms that visits to the Museum, Factory and Fisica in Moto will continue remain suspended until further notice.







