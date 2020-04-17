While every automobile fanatic in the world is waiting for the roads to open up again as the lockdowns imposed to contain coronavirus keeps them home, Ducati has something to cheer them up.

The motorcycle company has partnered with the LEGO Group to make available its Panigale V4 R as a Lego set. Created with a total of 646 pieces, this is the first-ever brick reproduction of a Ducati motorcycle. The Lego set of Panigale V4 R measures 32 cm in length, 16 cm in height and 8 cm in width and is the first motorcycle model in LEGO’s history to include a gearbox to simulate different speeds and riding techniques.

The innovative 2-speed gearbox activates the V4 engine and trying the original front and rear suspension to simulate a GP ride can make one feel like an official Ducati rider. The thrill of the engine roar can transport fans from game to reality.

Ducati Panigale V4 R Lego set

Some of the other highlights are the front and rear disc brakes. Detailing done with the kickstand, exhaust pipe, windscreen and dashboard makes the brick set faithful to the real version. The red livery of the Lego set is distinctive of the Bologna-based motorcycle manufacturer.

Priced at 59.99 Euro ( ₹4,968), the Panigale V4 R Lego set will be available in Ducati dealerships, Ducati Online Shop, LEGO Stores, LEGO Online Store and LEGO Brand Retail Stores from 1st June.

The reproduction of the realistic features such as the engine will appeal to both kids and adults alike, challenging the builder in them. Aurélien Rouffiange, Senior Designer of LEGO Technic , said in a press statement, “The Ducati Panigale V4 R is such an elegant icon and a masterpiece of technology. It was essential for me to include as many details and features as I could… to create for the first time a functioning gearbox and steering as well as a V4 cylinder engine that spins."

The spectacular Ducati Panigale V4 R is the most powerful and high-performance Ducati of all time, with 221 horsepower (162 kW) delivered at 15,250 rpm (234 hp / 172 kW at 15,500 rpm with the Ducati Performance by Akrapovič full-racing exhaust) thanks to the 998 cc Desmosedici Stradale R engine.