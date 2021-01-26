Ducati has recently announced that it has started production of the 2021 iteration of its popular SuperSport 950 motorcycle at its key plant based in Italy.

The sports tourer motorcycle has received some very significant updates for 2021. Starting off with the exteriors, the bike now comes with a Panigale-inspired, aggressive front fascia featuring sculpted and more aggressive Panigale V4 inspired twin-beam headlights with full-LED lighting. Over the sides, the fairing has been stretched which gives it a sportier and concealed look. The rest of the details such as stubby twin exhausts, LED tail lights, seats, etc. remain untouched.

Apart from refreshed looks, the bike has also gained new electronic aids including a six-axis IMU which keeps a lease on its cornering ABS, wheelie and traction control system. In addition, it continues forward with the three ride modes and a 4.3-inch TFT display.

The mechanicals remain more or less the same. It continues to source power from a 937cc, Testastretta L-Twin engine which is BS 6-complaint and delivers the same 110hp of maximum power at 9000rpm and 69lbft of peak torque at 6500rpm. The transmission also remains the same 6-speed unit.

The higher-spec 'S' iteration of the motorcycle comes with the premium Ohlins suspension kit. While on the outside, it benefits from a 'White and Red' paint job.

The Italian bike maker recently launched three Scrambler bikes in the Indian market - MY21 Scrambler Icon, Scrambler Icon Dark and Scrambler 1100 Dark Pro at ₹8.49 lakh, ₹7.99 lakh, and ₹10.99 lakh, respectively (All prices ex-showroom pan India). In addition, it will also roll out a number of more products in the country later this year. (More details here)