Ducati, the Italian luxury motorcycle manufacturer, revealed on Wednesday it will ride in as many as 12 motorcycles in the Indian market this year, all of which will be BS6 compliant. This also includes the re-introduction of the Ducati Scrambler Icon which has been updated to meet the BS6 norms.

During the later months of 2020, Ducati had unveiled three BS6 motorcycles within short intervals. This included several new models like the ultimate superbike like the Panigale V2, the boundless Scrambler 1100 Pro, and the Sports Tourer Multistrada 950S. A major contribution to the 2020 sales came from the Panigale V2 range with enthusiasts stepping into the world of the racetrack. The one thing which has worked for Ducati in 2021 is the positive ending for the year 2020. With new models like the Monster, Scrambler, Multistrada, Panigale and others ready in the garage, the Ducati product range is now more than just complete.

For the BS6 Scrambler Icon and Scrambler Icon Dark are now open and customers can now book these models of motorcycles with an advance booking amount of INR 50,000. The bookings can be done at the nearest Ducati dealerships.

The new vehicles will enter the market gradually. The beginning will be made with the launch of all new BS6 scrambler, Diavel along with its newer version XDiavel in the first quarter of 2021. After this, new variants of motorcycles based on the revered V4 engine platform which include Multistrada V4, the Streetfighter V4 and Panigale V4 will be launched.

Even in the latter half of the year, new models will be launched. Apart from new offerings like the Monster, SuperSport 950, and the Hypermotard 950 RVE, the scrambler range will also expand through new models like Scrambler 1100 Dark Pro, which is equipped with all new Night Shift and the famous Desert Sled feature.

Commenting on this, Mr. Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India said, “2020 has been unforeseen for the entire country with operations coming to a standstill. However, if we unravel the year, it's commendable to witness the resilience of people working across the nation. Similarly, for us at Ducati, the majority of our launches and plans were pushed to 2021 and this year is going to be one of the most exciting year for us, with new launches planned in every quarter! We hope the current scenario with the pandemic stabilizes and as we resume normal life, we will be back to create state of the art experiential events like DRE Track Days, Off Road Days, Dream Tours and Racing at the National Superbike Championship. As we head into 2021, we are thankful to the entire team here at Ducati, our dealers, and most importantly, the Ducatisti for standing strong with us."

With respect to the current situation, to ensure the safety and wellbeing of its customers, Ducati introduced the “Ducati Cares Program" to welcome customers again at the dealerships, where all safety protocols will be met.