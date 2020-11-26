Italian automobile heavyweights Ducati and Lamborghini announced a collaborative project to manufacture a limited-edition motorcycle that promises to get hearts of both motorcyclists and collectors racing.

The Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini is based on the Diavel 1260 S but the core concepts of the bike have been adopted from the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37, bringing together the best of both worlds in a one-of-a-kind project. The two companies will manufacture only 630 units of this motorcycle.

The lightweight forged wheels and the air intake are based on the car while the carbon fibre made radiator covers represent the superimposed floating elements on the main structure of the bike.

Centro Stile Ducati has redesigned the bike and each detail is made of a light and precious metal, like carbon fibre. Apart from the radiator covres, the silencer cover, spoiler, central tank cover, seat cover, front and rear mudguards, dashboard cover and headlight frame are also made of carbon.

The paintjob applied to the motorcycle is the same as the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 while the Brembo brake calipers will be seen in the classic Ducati red.

The Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini.

"We are convinced that our design is strong and one of the most recognizable in the automotive sector," said Mitja Borkert, Lamborghini's Head of Design. "The unique silhouette, clean but extremely distinguished, defines the base of our design language. Our visionary design approach allows us to transfer our DNA to other products: this was achieved through strong teamwork, sharing our style and the advantage of being two brands inspired by the same values and a commitment to ‘fun to drive'.

This version of the Diavel keeps some elements for the former, like the shape of the exhaust and the the seat’s aesthetics, while the classic Lamborghini design elements like the hexagon and 'Y' motif are also present.

"The Ducati Diavel inspired by the Lamborghini Sian celebrates our shared values: we are both Italian, we are inherently sporty and our design always distinguishes our creations," said Andrea Ferraresi, Director of Ducati Centro Stile. "The Diavel 1260 Lamborghini has been created by using the same design language that distinguishes the Sian FKP 37."

The livery of the Diavel shows the number '63' which is significant since Lamborghini was founded in 1963.