Lamborghini will be Lamborghini but this Huracan STO is unlike any Lamborghini

Lamborghini has officially taken the covers off what is one of its most eagerly-awaited as well as one of the most powerful offerings ever - the Huracan STO RWD. The STO in Huracan STO stands for Super Trofeo Omologata but the abbreviation and what the name stands for hardly does justice to the numbers the latest race monster, road-legal sports car brags.

Lamborghini Huracan STO was showcased in a global premiere on Wednesday evening (India time) at a gala virtual event with the Italian sports car maker flexing its muscles to showcase what its engineers and designers are capable of. A sleek aerodynamic profile highlights a monstrous heart which beats at a familiar 630 hp and with a rather 'modest' 565 Nm torque from the V10 aspirated engine under the hood.

How fast is fast then? Zero to 100 kmph in three seconds! Zero to 200 kmph in nine!

The front bonnet, fenders and the front bumper are comprised of one single component: the ‘cofango’ created by Lamborghini engineers combines the ‘cofano’ (hood) and ‘parafango’ (fender). The car maker further highlights how the new air ducts on the front bonnet seek to increase the airflow through the central radiator for better engine cooling and to generate downforce.

A new rear fender derived from the Super Trofeo EVO achieves both reduction of the front area of the car and consequently the drag, while also increasing the rear downforce the the overall aerodynamic efficiency. An integrated ‘shark fin’ on the rear bonnet improves the dynamic abilities of the STO.

Lamborghini Huracan STO has a dry weight of 1,339 kilos.

More than 75% of the exterior body of the Lamborghini Huracan STO is in carbon-fiber while a lighter windshield and a focus on similarly light materials on the inside ensure a considerable reduction in overall weight when compared to the Performante it now replaces. The overall dry weight is at 1,339 kilos and the car stands - correction, flies - on 20-inch magnesium wheels wrapped in Bridgestone Potenza tires.

There are three drive modes on offer with the default STO mode meant for road driving, Trofeo mode tuned for dry asphalt track laps and Pioggia (rain) mode for enhanced traction control, torque vectoring and rear-wheel steering.

Brake duties are handled by a Brembo CCM-R carbon-ceramic which, says Lamborghini, has been extracted from F1 race cars for added levels of stopping capabilities.

The Huracan STO is also quite a marvel to just sit inside. Carbon-fiber materials are omnipresent with even the sport seats making use of these. There are no carpets but instead, it gets floor mats in carbon fiber and even the door panel is made of these materials.

The extensive and intricate use of carbon fiber materials is evident inside the cabin of Huracan STO as well.





Lamborghini states that a New Human Machine Interface (HMI) graphics feature is the main highlight of the touch screen inside the car and it is this that is the brain that controls almost every aspect including drive mode indicator, the LDVI system, tire pressures and brake temperatures.

The Huracan STO is the result of the collaboration between Lamborghini’s R&D, Squadra Corse and Centro Stile departments with a clear emphasis on delivering the best driving experience possible.

Understandably then, Lamborghini is hoping for the sports car to find a whole lot of favour among those looking at taking their speed thrills beyond the track. "The Huracán STO delivers all the excitement of a beautifully balanced, lightweight and aerodynamically superior super sports car, mirroring the driving feeling and exhilaration of Super Trofeo, and perfectly set up for the world’s most demanding tracks but created for the road," says Automobili Lamborghini Chairman and CEO Stefano Domenicali.

For all of that dynamic look and seriously stunning speed capabilities, the Huracan STO also comes at a premium price tag of $328,000 in the US (approximately ₹2.43 crore). This is significantly higher than $208,000 for Huracan EVO RWD (approximately ₹1.54 crore). Deliveries in the US market will commence from spring and owners can choose to customize exterior and interior of their race car-on-the-road via the Ad Personam personalization program.