Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard gets officially teased ahead of India launch

The 2022 Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard has already been launched in the international market, and the India-spec bike will carry over the specifications and features.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Written By : Prashant Singh
| Updated on: 22 Jun 2022, 10:15 AM
The new Ducati Scrambler 800 Urban Motard gets a Star White Silk with Ducati GP '19 Red and black graphics.
Ducati India has teased its upcoming Scrambler Urban Motard which will be launched very soon. While the company has yet not disclosed the official launch date of the new Scrambler motorcycle, expect the bike to go on sale in the country within the next few days.

The 2022 Scrambler Urban Motard has already been launched in the international market, and the India-spec bike will carry over the same specifications and features. In terms of exterior details, expect the bike to feature a Star White Silk with Ducati GP ‘19 Red and black graphics. The same livery can also be seen in the teaser image of the bike. There is a red front mudguard and the red highlights are also visible on the bike’s fuel tank as well as the tail end. As seen on the other Scrambler variants, the Urban Motard also gets a flat seat, low handlebar, and side-mounted number plate.

Its wide handlebar in combination with the flat seat design takes inspiration from the Supermoto style motorcycles. And also the use of 17-inch spoked wheels gives it a very rugged look. These wheels come shod with Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tyres.

(Also Read: Fold, pick, carry: Ducati MG20 electric cycle unveiled)

At the heart of the new Urban Scrambler model sits an 803cc, L-twin engine that delivers 73hp of maximum power at 8,250rpm, backed up with 66.2Nm of peak torque at 5,250rpm. The engine comes paired with a 6-speed unit. The engine is housed inside a tubular-steel trellis frame which comes dipped in all-black colour. For suspension duties, there is a 41mm non-adjustable Kayaba fork upfront which is complemented with a preload-adjustable rear shock suspension kit. For braking duties, the bike uses two, 330mm discs at the front and a 245mm disc at the rear.

As far as pricing is concerned, expect the new Scrambler Urban Motard to cost upwards of 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: 22 Jun 2022, 10:12 AM IST
