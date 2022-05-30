Ducati introduces MG20 is an electric cycle, allows you to fold and carry

Ducati has introduced an electric bicycle to the world that can be folded and carried. The electric bicycle, known as Ducati MG20, comes as the Italian brand's first-ever folding electric bicycle. The two-wheeler giant claims that this MG20 electric bicycle has been designed for city riding. It comes priced at $1,663.

(Also Read: Ducati announces ‘Ducati Unica’ customisation program)

Speaking about its design, the Ducati MG20 electric cycle appears sleek and with an aerodynamic shape. The bicycle also comes with strong rims. Another noteworthy design element of this electric bicycle is the motorcycle-inspired wheels, which is unusual in the case of bicycles. The company claims that its design and materials make it agile and lightweight on road, eventually resulting in ease to handle.

The Ducati MG20 gets a magnesium-built frame, fork and rims, which results in a minimal weight for the bicycle. Magnesium is lightweight and rigid, enabling optimal performance along with absorption and resistance. There is a waterproof LCD panel fitted to the handlebar that allows the rider to control primary operations such as turning on lights and selecting between three degrees of pedal assistance. The front LED lamp and reflective strips on the wheels offer optimal visibility and safety, claims Ducati.

When it comes to the practicality of this electric bicycle, the foldability ensures that. It gets 20-inch wheels with 2.125-inch cross-section tyres. These wheels come with a quick folding mechanism that takes up a very small space and allows flexibility to the owner, claims Ducati.

For power, it gets a 36C 10.5 Ah 378 Wh Samsung battery pack that is built into the frame, paired with a 250W electric motor positioned at the rear of the bicycle. This motor offers pedal assistance to the rider and when in full-electric mode, the cycle promises a range of up to 50 km on a single charge at a maximum speed of 25 kmph. The battery pack can be removed for charging, claims Ducati.

First Published Date: