Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro BS 6 to launch in India on September 22

After introducing the new Panigale V2 in India in August, Ducati is now gearing up to launch the Scrambler 1100 Pro BS 6 on September 22.

The bike made its global debut earlier this year and will finally set foot on the Indian shores in days from now. It is going to be the second BS 6-compliant model for Ducati in India.

For the uninitiated, the new Scrambler 1100 Pro is basically an updated version of the outgoing Scrambler 1100. It gets new graphics along with some subtle design changes here and there. In terms of exteriors, the bike gets a new two-tone colour scheme called 'Ocean Drive'. It features a fresh livery, dual tail-pipe on the right and also a new number plate holder. Moreover, its retro touch is highlighted with a black metal 'X' over its headlamp.

Mechanically, it will get an updated BS 6-compliant, 1,079 cc L-twin engine responsible for churning out 83.5 PS at 7,250 rpm and 90.5 Nm at 4,750 rpm. The engine will come mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Some of the key electronics highlights of the new bike includes traction control, cornering ABS along with three riding modes - Active, City and Journey, as seen on other Ducati bikes.

The suspension duties on the new Scrambler will be taken cared by Marzocchi front forks and a Kayaba monoshock at the back. There may also be a Sport Pro on the list which will feature a new matte black colour scheme, Ohlins suspension, lower handlebar with cafe racer style bar-end mirrors. As far as pricing expectations go, it may start somewhere from around ₹10.5 lakh or above.