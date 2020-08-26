Ducati Panigale V2 has been launched in India on Wednesday at ₹16.99 lakh*. The Panigale V2 is a successor to the 959 Panigale which has been discontinued already in the Indian market. The bookings on the new V2 have already commenced and the deliveries will also start soon, says the company.

The new Panigale V2 made its debut at the EICMA 2019. It was originally slated for launch earlier this year but the pandemic threw a wrench in its launch plans.

The Panigale V2 is going to be a rival to the litre-class bikes such as Kawasaki ZX-10R and the Suzuki GSX-R1000. There's also a more powerful version of the Panigale available in the form of Panigale V4, but the company is yet to announce when the BS 6 version of the same arrives in India.

@Ducati_India 's latest firecracker is here, the #PanigaleV2

-> 155 PS,

Fully adjustable 43 mm Showa big piston front fork,

6-axis Inertial Measurement Unit,

4.3" TFT display, and yes Killer Looks!

More at @HTAutotweets pic.twitter.com/965juUKONz — prashant singh (@lparas69) August 26, 2020

At the heart of the new Panigale sits a 955 cc super-quadro L-twin motor that's tuned to churn out 155 PS of power at 10,750 rpm which is backed-up by a peak torque output of 104 Nm at 9,000 rpm. In comparison to the model it succeeds, it is close to 5 PS and 2 Nm more powerful. The transmission remains the same 6-speed unit.

The Panigale V2 features the new generation electronics suit based on a 6-axis Inertial Measurement Unit that instantly detects the bike's roll, yaw and pitch angles. The package includes Cornering ABS EVO, Ducati Traction Control EVO 2, Ducati Quick Shift EVO 2, Ducati Wheelie Control EVO, and Engine Braking Control EVO. Instrumentation on the new V2 includes a 4.3" TFT display.

The updated suspension kit on the new V2 includes a fully adjustable 43 mm Showa big piston front fork and a fully adjustable side-mounted Sachs mono-shock does duty at the rear. Moreover it also gets a cross-mounted Sachs steering damper for a greater control.

*(ex-showroom, Delhi)