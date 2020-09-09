Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro BS 6 teased ahead of India launch

Ducati India has teased its upcoming BS 6-compliant Scrambler 1100 Pro motorcycle on its social media handles. The bike is expected to be launched by the end of September.

The teaser image only shows the headlight of the upcoming motorcycle and there is also a glimpse of a silver shade on the fuel tank along with the yellow stripes. This only hints that the new motorcycle is indeed the Scrambler 1100 Pro.

It gets a classic-retro design with a full-LED lighting sitting inside a circular housing. As seen on the other Scrambler 1100 models, it also receives an asymmetrically mounted digital instrument console, tall-set exhaust setup and tubular steel frame with an aluminium rear frame.

(Also Read: Ducati rides in Panigale V2 in India at ₹16.99 lakh)

The bike will be plonked with a Euro5/ BS 6-compliant, 1,079 cc, L-twin engine that's known to develop 83.5 bhp of maximum power at 7,250 rpm. This power is backed with 90.5 Nm of torque at 4,750 rpm. The engine comes teamed-up with a 6-speed transmission.

The hardware kit on the new Scrambler pro motorcycle includes a fully-adjustable, 45 mm Marzocchi upside-down front fork. This unit is complemented by a preload and rebound adjustable Kayaba rear mono-shock unit. For the anchoring duties, the bike uses a 320 mm discs at the front wheel and a 245 mm rotor at the rear wheel.

(Also Read: This LEGO Ducati Panigale V4 R is an operational life-size model)

Some of the main electronics features on the bike include Ride by Wire throttle, three riding modes, Bosch ABS and Ducati Traction Control (DTC).

As far as pricing goes, the Scrambler 1100 is expected to cost around ₹11 lakh to ₹13 lakh (ex-showroom). There is no direct competition of the bike in India currently.