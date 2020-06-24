Bullit V-Bob 250 cruiser launched in Europe, price converts to 3.5 lakh

The Belgian based motorcycle making company, Bullit has introduced the V-Bob 250 cruiser in Europe. The bike has been price at GBP 3,799, the amount converts to ₹3.58 lakh, approximately.

At the heart of the V-Bob sits a 250 cc V-Twin engine which has been rated to produce 17 PS of maximum power. The output figures doesn't seem enough on paper, especially considering the fact that the cruiser weighs 179 kg. Its 250 cc twin engine is an air-cooled unit.

What's interesting to note is that the bike features a belt-drive system instead of the commonly found chain-drive system. For the uninitiated, belt-drive is mostly found in cruiser bikes only and it promises a smoother and linear power delivery. Also, the customers don't need to care about the cleaning and lubricating the chain every now and then. The top-speed of the bike is expected to be around 130 kmph. It has been built primarily for the urban commuters and entry-level/less experienced bikers.

In terms of exterior appearance, the Bullit V-Bob 250 gets an old-school muscular design which looks very appealing. Some of its key physical attributes include black-coloured dual-exhausts, drag-type handlebar, sculpted fuel-tank, stubby tail-end with tyre hugger, alloys wheels and more. All of this makes the V-Bob 250 a very intimidating motorcycle to look at. The direction indicators come mounted over at the handlebar, typical like custom bikes.

The V-Bob 250 seems to have a mix of relaxed as well as sporty riding style, somewhat similar to what the Honda Rebel or the Harley-Davidson Street 750 bikes offer.

The suspension duties on the cruiser is taken cared by telescopic front forks and dual shocks at the rear. As far as braking is concerned, there are disc brakes on both the wheels.

It is available in three colour options - Grey, Black and Red. The bike will reach the European market by July 2020.