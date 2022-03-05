HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Buell Supertouring 1190 To Debut As ‘world’s Fastest Production Touring Bike’

Buell SuperTouring 1190 to debut as ‘world’s fastest production touring bike’

Buell SuperTouring 1190 sets its sight on other top-spec touting bikes such as the BMW R 1250, Honda NT1100, and also the adventure-cum-touring Harley-Davidson Pan America.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Mar 2022, 11:49 AM
Buell SuperTouring 1190 is touted at the world’s fastest production touring bike.
Buell SuperTouring 1190 is touted at the world’s fastest production touring bike.
Buell SuperTouring 1190 to debut as ‘world’s fastest production touring bike’
Buell SuperTouring 1190 is touted at the world’s fastest production touring bike.
Buell SuperTouring 1190 is touted at the world’s fastest production touring bike.

Buell Motorcycle's new touring model prototype called Buell SuperTouring 1190 will make its official debut today at the Daytona Bike Week 2022. The company has made bold claims that it is going to be the ‘world’s fastest production touring bike’.

The company will also initiate reservations for production slots for the SuperTouring 1190 model later today.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Super Eco Super Eco S 2 (HT Auto photo)
Super Eco Super Eco S 2
₹ 85,500 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kawasaki Vulcan S (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Vulcan S
649 cc
₹ 5.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S (HT Auto photo)
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S
1868 cc
₹ 14.69 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw 2021 S 1000 R (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 2021 S 1000 R
999 cc
₹ 17.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw S 1000 Rr (HT Auto photo)
Bmw S 1000 Rr
999 cc
₹ 19.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw S 1000 Xr (HT Auto photo)
Bmw S 1000 Xr
999 cc
₹ 21.3 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The motorcycle's price has been kept at USD 21,995 ( 16.65 lakh) and it will hit the production line in the Fall of 2022 (September-November). However, it is unlikely to be launched in the Indian market anytime soon.

(Also Read: Buell Motorcycle makes a comeback, to launch 10 new bikes by 2024)

The bike sets its sight on other top-spec touting bikes such as the BMW R 1250 and the new Honda NT1100, also not to forget the adventure-cum-touring Harley-Davidson Pan America. Most of these bikes are already on-sale in the Indian market.

At the heart of the motorcycle sits a 1190cc V-twin engine. This has been rated to produce 185 bhp of maximum power which is backed up with 101Ib-ft/137Nm of torque. The transmission option is a 6-speed unit.

“We’ve taken the Buell DNA customers know and love, and applied to the performance touring segment, developing a topline touring bike that will lead the American market in speed, handling and performance," said Bill Melvin, CEO of Buell Motorcycle Co.

“The Buell SuperTouring 1190 is a next level touring bike with designs that will bring excitement back to American touring motorcycles! Plus, in spite of supply chain headwinds, it’s on target for production to start this fall!"

Apart from the new SuperTouring 1900, the company will also display the new Buell Baja DR (dune racer), which is touted as the ‘world’s fastest production dirtbike’.

 

First Published Date: 05 Mar 2022, 11:48 AM IST
TAGS: Buell Motorcycle SuperTouring 1190 Daytona Bike Week
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Scram 411 to new-gen RC390: Top upcoming two-wheeler launches in March
Scram 411 to new-gen RC390: Top upcoming two-wheeler launches in March
Planning to get a BH number plate? Check your eligibility and charges
Planning to get a BH number plate? Check your eligibility and charges
Volkswagen Virtus to Lexus NX: Upcoming cars to debut next week
Volkswagen Virtus to Lexus NX: Upcoming cars to debut next week
Buell SuperTouring 1190 to debut as ‘world’s fastest production touring bike’
Buell SuperTouring 1190 to debut as ‘world’s fastest production touring bike’
Watch: This Jeep crumbles when owner sits in it, but there is a catch
Watch: This Jeep crumbles when owner sits in it, but there is a catch

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city