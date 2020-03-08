BS 6 Hero XPulse 200 pre-bookings commence, to launch soon

Hero MotoCorp is planning to update the XPulse 200 adventure bike to the upcoming BS 6 emission norms which come in to action on April 1st. While its launch is still awaited, pre-bookings of the same have started already.

Our dealership sources report that the pre-launch bookings of the updated BS 6 Hero XPulse have commenced at a token amount ranging from ₹1,000 to ₹2,000.

The company is still in the process of clearing the existing BS 4 stocks of the XPulse 200, and thus some of the dealers who are yet to retail the unsold inventory, aren't accepting any bookings at the moment. To liquidate the unsold BS 4 units faster, the current XPulse 200 Fi is available at up to ₹15,000 discount. The carb variant of the same is available at discounts ranging from ₹7,000-10,000. Its BS 4 model currently retails at ₹98,500* (carb) and 1,06,500* (Fi).

There is no official information on the launch of the BS 6 XPulse 200, but it would be safe to assume that it will arrive anytime before the end of March.

In terms of overall updates, the BS 6 Hero XPulse 200 will use the same 199.6 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with a 5-speed gearbox. In the BS 4 configuration, the engine is known to produce 18.4 PS of power and 17.1 Nm of torque. The BS 6 update shouldn't alter this output by a large degree.

The BS 6 update could also result in slightly hiked-up prices. Thus, the Hero XPulse 200 could turn dearer by as much as ₹5,000 to ₹10,000, very soon. So in case you are planning to buy it, this might be a good time to consider you purchase.

In other updates, Hero recently added Super Splendor to the list of its BS 6 compliant products. With the update, the overall pricing of the new Super Splendor was increased by around ₹6,600. It was launched at ₹67,300* (Self-Drum Alloy wheel) and ₹70,800* (Self-Disc Alloy wheel) variant.

*ex-showroom, Delhi
















