Bounce Infinity electric scooter to launch in India tomorrow: Price expectation

Bounce will be announcing the price of its Infinity electric scooter in the Indian market tomorrow, December 2nd. The bookings for the new battery-powered scooter will also begin on Thursday at a token amount of ₹499. While the company hasn't provided a specific timeline for the scooter deliveries, expect the same to commence within the next few weeks after the launch.

Similar Bikes

The new Infinity electric scooter will be offered in India with a removable Li-ion battery setup. Also, the company will launch the scooter with a unique ‘Battery as a service’ option which will allow the customer to buy it without a battery. The customer can then use the company's battery swapping network to get a battery pack, this will of course come at its own cost. The customer will have to pay for the battery swaps every time the service is used. The ‘Battery as a service’ option is likely to make the scooter at least 40% more affordable against the purchase of the battery-equipped vehicle.

(Also Read: Buy electric scooter without battery? This Indian EV startup makes it possible)

Expected Price:

The Bounce Infinity electric scooter is expected to be launched in the Indian market at an initial price tag of ₹92,000 (ex-showroom). Also, along with the ‘Battery as a service’ option, the scooter might cost significantly less at around ₹60,000. More details will be announced tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the EV startup has announced that it has acquired a 100% stake in 22Motors in a deal valued at about US$7 million in 2021. Under the deal, the EV maker has acquired 22Motors' manufacturing plant at Bhiwadi, Rajasthan and intellectual property. This facility has the capability of producing 180,000 scooters per year. The company further announced that it is planning to set up another plant in southern India.