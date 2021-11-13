Buy electric scooter without battery? This Indian EV startup makes it possible

Bounce, on Saturday, announced that its Bounce Infinity electric scooter is all set to launch in the Indian market soon. The company claims that the Infinity EV is ‘Made in India’ and comes equipped with ‘enhanced state-of-the-art equipment and intelligent features’. The EV maker will commence the pre-bookings of the scooter soon in the Indian market, while the deliveries are set to begin by January 2022.

While the company has yet not shared the official price tag of the scooter, the same will be announced in the first week of December.

The Bounce Infinity scooter comes with a smart, removable Li-ion battery. This battery pack can be pulled out when required and charged as per convenience. The EV maker is also offering a unique ‘Battery as a service’ option in the country on its first e-scooter. Under this option, the customers will be able to purchase the scooter ‘without the battery’, which will make it highly affordable. The customers will then be able to use Bounce’s battery-swapping network and pay only for battery swaps whenever they exchange an empty battery with a fully-charged one from Bounce’s swapping network. This option is likely to make the scooter at least 40% more affordable against the purchase of the battery-equipped vehicle.

The company yet remains tight-lipped on the official specifications of the new Infinity EV.

Meanwhile, the EV startup has announced that it has acquired a 100 per cent stake in 22Motors in a deal valued at about US$7 million in 2021. Under the deal, the EV maker has acquired 22Motors' manufacturing plant at Bhiwadi, Rajasthan and intellectual property. This facility has the capability of producing 180,000 scooters per year. The company further announced that it is planning to set up another plant in southern India.