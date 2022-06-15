Benelli TNT600i-based sportbike receives new update for 2022

QJMotor, Benelli's parent company from China, has rolled out its fully-faired motorcycle, the 600RR in its home market. The bike features the same underpinnings inspired by the Benelli TNT600i which has already been discontinued.

On the outside, the bike comes with a new and sportier design. Needless to say, one of the key exterior highlights of this model includes its dual triangular headlamp recesses and winglets that remind of the Ducati Panigale sport bikes. The company also boasts that the use of these winglets aids in downforce of close to 4-5 kg on a top speed of 150 kmph. Its overall weight stands at 213 kg, while the seat height stands at 800 mm, which is 10 mm lower than its donor model.

(Also Read: Benelli TRK 702 breaks cover in leaked documents)

The company has also modified the exhaust system thanks to which there is reduced back pressure, 5% lesser internal friction, and more power. Its 600cc, inline four-cylinder engine is now capable of delivering 86bhp of power (6bhp more) and 56Nm (4Nm more). The engine comes paired with a six-speed transmission. Some of the key safety and performance features on the model include riding modes, traction control, and a quick shifter, all of which weren't found in the Benelli TNT600i. It also gets a five-inch colour TFT screen as well as a USB Type-C charging port.

(Also Read: Benelli likely to use KTM's powertrains in future models)

The new QJ 600RR has already gone on sale in the market of China, however, it might also be introduced in the other market soon. It could be sold outside China with a new name - Tornado 650R.

First Published Date: