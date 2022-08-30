Bajaj Pulsar N160 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V: Price, Specs and features compared

HT Auto
The 160 cc segment in India now has a lot of motorcycles. The two biggest players in the segment are Bajaj with their newly lunched N160 and the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Aug 2022, 14:18 PM
Last year, Bajaj launched the new Pulsar 250, with it the manufacturer announced that more motorcycles based on the same platform will be coming soon. A couple of months ago, Bajaj launched the N160 in the Indian market. The biggest rival to the new Pulsar is the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V which has been doing very well after many updates and is one of the most value-for-money motorcycles that one can buy. Here is a comparison of both motorcycles.

Bajaj Pulsar N160 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V: Price

The Pulsar N160 is offered in two variants. There is single-channel ABS priced at Rs. 1.23 lakhs and a dual-channel ABS is priced at Rs. 1.28 lakhs. On the other hand, TVS offers the Apache in three variants. The single disc variant costs Rs. 1.21 lakhs, the dual-disc variant is priced at Rs. 1.23 lakhs and the dual disc with the SmartXonnect variant is priced at Rs. 1.26 lakhs. All the prices are ex-showroom.

Bajaj Pulsar N160 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V: Specs

The Pulsar N160 uses an all-new 164 cc mill that is different from the engine found on the Pulsar NS160. The new engine produces 15.68 bhp of max power and 14.65 Nm of peak torque. The engine of NS160 and Apache 160 gets a four-valve head whereas the Pulsar N160 gets a 2-valve setup.

The Apache's 159 cc engine's output depends on the riding mode that the motorcycle is in. In Sport mode, the engine produces 17.55 PS whereas, in Urban and Rain mode, the engine is detuned to 11.5 PS. The torque output in Sport mode is 14.73 Nm and in Urban and Rain mode, it is 14.14 Nm. Both the engines are oil-cooled, get fuel injection and come mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Bajaj Pulsar N160 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V: Dimensions

The Pulsar N160 has a ground clearance of 165 mm and the seat height is 795 mm. It is also quite heavy when compared to its rivals as it tips the scale at 152 kgs. The RTR 160 4V weighs 145 kgs and the seat height is 800 mm. It has more ground clearance at 180 mm. The N160 has a larger fuel tank by 2 litres at 14 kgs.

Bajaj Pulsar N160 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V: Features

In terms of features, it is the Apache that is more equipped. It comes with riding modes, Bluetooth connectivity and an all-digital instrument cluster. The N160 will be preferred by those who still like an old-school touch to their motorcycle. The Pulsar N160 still comes with an analogue tachometer. The customer also gets a USB charger to charge their mobile devices.

First Published Date: 30 Aug 2022, 14:18 PM IST
