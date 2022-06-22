HT Auto
Bajaj Pulsar N160 launched at 1.25 lakh with dual channel ABS

Bajaj Pulsar N160 is available with dual channel ABS feature.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Jun 2022, 06:58 PM
Bajaj Auto on Wednesday launched the Pulsar N160 edition in the country at 1,25, 824 (ex-showroom, Kolkata). This is the third variant in the Pulsar lineup after the Pulsar N250 and the Pulsar F250. The design of the Pulsar N160 is similar to the N250 but the latest model gets a smaller engine. The motorcycle features an LED projector headlamp flanked by LED Daytime Running Lights.

The Bajaj Pulsar N160 comes in a single channel and a double channel ABS. Its digital instrument cluster is also similar to the Pulsar N250, featuring a short windscreen ahead of it. The Pulsar N160 also features twin vertical LED tail lamps, split grab rails and Y-shaped alloy wheels, just like those found on the N250. However, the 160cc model also gets an underbelly exhaust, making it appear sleeker then the counterpart.

Under the hood, Bajaj Pulsar N160 gets a 164.8cc, oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine which is rated to churn out 16 PS of power and 14.65 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are performed by a five-speed gearbox unit.

First Published Date: 22 Jun 2022, 06:46 PM IST
TAGS: Bajaj Auto Bajaj Pulsar N160 Bajaj Pulsar
