Bajaj Pulsar 220F makes a comeback: Bookings open at dealerships

Bajaj Auto Limited discontinued the Pulsar 220F last year. However, it seems like the motorcycle is all set to make a comeback as dealerships start receiving the new units. Some dealerships have also started accepting bookings of the new motorcycle and deliveries are expected to start in the coming weeks. The reason for bringing back the Pulsar 220F is not clear yet.

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 17 Feb 2023, 12:18 PM
Bajaj has not made any changes to the design of the Pulsar 220F.
There could be two reasons for re-launching the Pulsar 220F in the Indian market. Either, it still has a considerable amount of demand that it makes sense for the manufacturer to bring it back. The other reason could be that the new-gen Pulsar 250s are not doing as well as Bajaj thought they would. The Pulsar 220F was discontinued from the Indian market because of the introduction of the Pulsar F250 and N250 which were considered to be the successor to the 220F.

Bajaj Auto is not expected to make major changes to the Pulsar 220F. Before the motorcycle was discontinued, it was already BS6 compliant. So, the brand will only have to work on making it OBD2 compliant.

The engine on duty is a 220 cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected unit that is air-oil cooled. It produces 20.8 bhp at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 18.5 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed gearbox.

Meanwhile, the latest Pulsar to launch from Bajaj's stable is the Pulsar P150. It is the most affordable new-gen Pulsar in Bajaj's line-up. It uses a new frame and a new engine that is already doing duty on the Pulsar N160 and the Pulsar 250 Twins. The motorcycle is offered in two variants, there is a single-disc which costs 1.17 lakh and then there is the twin-disc which is priced at 1.20 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: 17 Feb 2023, 12:18 PM IST
TAGS: Bajaj Auto Pulsar 220F Bajaj
