Bajaj Auto on Wednesday launched its Platina 100 Kick Start (KS) variant at a price tag of ₹51,667 (ex-showroom). Bookings for the new Platina 100 KS have also commenced at all the authorised company dealerships across the country. In comparison to the Platina Electric Start (ES) variant which was launched in July, the new bike is cheaper by close to ₹7,700.

On the outside, the new Platina 100 KS features a refreshed look which is majorly contributed by the set of its unique and stylish handguards. The bike has also been updated with new spring-on-spring Nitrox suspension which has been claimed to offer 15% more shock absorption and comfort for both the occupants. The new colour options on the bike include Cocktail Wine Red, & Ebony Black with Silver decals.

The bike sources power from a BS 6-compliant 102 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, DTS-i engine. This unit comes mated to a 4-speed transmission. It has been tuned to belt out 7.77 bhp of power at 7,500 rpm against 8.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The motorcycle is capable of achieving a top speed of 90 kmph.

Narayan Sundararaman, Head of Marketing, Bajaj Auto Ltd mentioned, "Our Platina range has sold over 72 lac motorcycles in the last 15 years. The new Platina 100KS will be a great addition to the Platina range, attracting customers aiming to choose a motorcycle that offers unrivalled comfort, a plethora of features and great mileage."

Some of the key features on the new Platina 100 KS variant include LED DRL headlamp, wide rubber footpads, protective tank pad, newly designed indicators and mirrors, tubeless tyres, and handguards for additional comfort.