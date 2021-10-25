Bajaj Dominar 400 with factory-fitted touring accessories launched. Check price

Bajaj Auto has launched the new Dominar 400 sports tourer at Rs 2,16,648 (ex-showroom, Delhi) that comes with factory-fitted touring accessories such as tall visor, hand guard, engine bash plate, leg guard, carrier and back stopper, among others.

The new Dominar 400 from Baja Auto gets visual changes such as a more distinctive front end with an angular tall visor which has been developed using the CFD technology.

It offers good wind-blast protection for the rider, thus improving the comfort quotient. The new bike also features aerodynamically sculpted fighter jet-inspired hand guard with flexi-winglets, providing better wind protection.

The motorcycle's functional luggage carrier makes touring much more comfortable. The added back stopper provides better pillion comfort. Further enhancing the level of protection for the riders, the bike gets new engine bash plate with integrated metal skid plate.

New Dominar 400's leg guard offers protection against crash while its saddle stay ensures that saddlebags stay securely in place. The saddle stay will come as an optional accessory while all other features will come as standard. “We have thoughtfully designed and smartly handpicked the touring accessories that… accentuate the style and tour-worthiness of the motorcycle (and) amps-up the rider’s safety," said Narayan Sundararaman – Head of Marketing, Bajaj Auto.

Apart from these, the new Dominar 400 also comes equipped with a nicely integrated navigation stay, allowing riders to attach a navigation device to the vehicle. This stay is made of cast aluminum and has been positioned ergonomically so as to avoid blocking the road view. The bike gets USB charging port so that smartphones can be charged on the go.

Bajaj Dominar 400 sources power from a liquid cooled 373.3cc DOHC FI engine that delivers 40 PS of power and 35 Nm of torque. It continues to feature 43 mm up-side down (USD) forks that provide better handling and comfort. Its twin barrel exhaust system produces a throaty exhaust note with a heavy bass, enhancing the feel for a sports tourer.

Then sports tourer will be made available in two colour options -Aurora Green and Charcoal Black.