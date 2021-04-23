Bajaj is gearing up to introduce new colour options to the Dominar 250 motorcycle. The updated model has already started reaching the company dealerships across the country.

Apart from the existing Canyon Red and Charcoal Black shades, the Dominar 250 will now also be seen in new Aurora Green and Vine Black colours which until now were only limited to the bigger Dominar 400 bike. Apart from the new paint schemes, there will be no other update on the smaller Dominar. Post the introduction of the new colours, it will be even harder to differentiate between both the Dominar bikes.

The exterior features on the Dominar 250 remain unchanged. The list includes full-LED lighting, a digital instrument cluster, split-seats, and a twin-pod exhaust. It also continues to source power from a BS 6-compliant 248.77 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that's known to produce 26.6 bhp of maximum power and 23.5 Nm of peak torque. It comes teamed up with a 6-speed gearbox.

Bajaj Auto has also recently increased the pricing of the entire Dominar range. After the latest price revision, the Dominar 250 BS 6 now starts from ₹1.70 lakh (ex-showroom). The bigger Dominar 400 has become expensive by around ₹2,000 and is now priced at rs 2,02,755 (ex-showroom).

Some of the key rivals to the Dominar range include bikes such as Royal Enfield Classic 350, Benelli Imperiale 400 and Honda CB350 RS.