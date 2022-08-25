Bajaj CT X, India's most-affordable 125cc bike, launched. Check price

Bajaj Auto CT125X is a more powerful version of CT110X. It is offered in three colour options.

Bajaj Auto Limited has launched the most affordable 125 cc motorcycle in India, it is called CT125X and looks very similar to the CT110X. Bajaj CT125X is priced at ₹71,354 (ex-showroom) and is offered in three dual-tone paint schemes. There is Blue with Black, Red with Black and Green with Black. The CT125X will be going against the likes of Hero Super Splendor, Honda Shine and TVS Radeon.

In terms of design, the CT125X comes with a circular headlamp with a halogen bulb. There is a small cowl that covers the headlamp with a LED Daytime Running Lamp strip. On the sides, the fuel tank gets graphics and there are tank grips on it so that the rider can hold on to the tank. At the rear, there is a grab rail which is capable of withstanding some weight. The single-piece seat is quite long which should give ample room to the pillion as well as the rider. There is not a lot of bodywork and the motorcycle is clearly aimed toward people who will be using it for daily commuting.

Bajaj is also offering a belly pan to protect the engine in case the motorcycle scapes on rough roads or large speed breakers. There are crash guards to protect the rider's knees in case of an accident. They also help in protecting the motorcycle.

The motorcycle comes with tubeless tyres, fork gaiters, and alloy wheels and the seat gets a quilted pattern with TM foam. The front tyre measures 80/100 while the rear one measures 100/90. Both measure 17-inches in size.

The engine on duty is a 124.4 cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke engine that is air cooled. It gets Bajaj's DTS-i technology and a SOHC setup. The engine produces 10.9 Ps of max power at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 11 Nm at 5,500 rpm. It comes mated to a 5-speed transmission.

