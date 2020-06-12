Bajaj CT 110 BS 6 receives a price hike

Bajaj Auto has hiked pricing of the BS 6-complaint CT 110 motorcycle. This is the second price hike for the entry-level commuter motorcycle since its early 2020 launch.

The bike is present in two variant levels - Kick Start (KS) and Electric Start (ES). After the latest hike, the base KS variant now costs ₹48,410*, while the ES variant has been priced at ₹51,520*. Apart from the price hike there is no other change on the CT 110 motorcycle.

(Also Read: India flattened wrong curve: Rajiv Bajaj tells Rahul Gandhi on Covid-19 battle)

The entry-level commuter bike sources power from a BS 6-compliant 114.45 cc single-cylinder engine which features electronic fuel injection. This unit is capable of producing 6.3 kW (8.6 PS) of power at 7,000 rpm and 9.81 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm. The powertrain comes hooked to a 4-speed gearbox.

Some of the key features of the Bajaj CT 110 bike includes LED DRL, crash guard, bash plate, upswept exhaust, comfortable seat, rubber tank pads and semi knobby tyres. It has a ground clearance of 170 mm.

Apart from this, the Pune base automaker is also planning to introduce the new Pulsar 125 split seat BS 6 motorcycle in the market soon. The company has already started dispatching the bike to the dealerships where it was spotted recently.

(Also Read: Bajaj Chetak electric's bookings suspended. Here's why)

It is yet to be listed on the Bajaj Auto's official website. When the bike arrives, expect it to be priced around ₹3,000 to ₹4,000 more than the Pulsar 125 Neon BS 6 Disc Brake which currently retails at ₹75,494*.

*ex-showroom, Delhi