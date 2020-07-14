Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 BS 6 gets costlier once again, here's the new price

Bajaj Auto has revised pricing of the Avenger Cruise 220 BS 6 in the Indian market by ₹1,000. After the latest price hike, the bike now retails at ₹1.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

For the record, this is the second price revision for the Avenger Cruise 220 BS 6 since its launch in April. The bike was originally introduced at ₹1.16 lakh, and later received a hike of around ₹3,000 in May. Save for the price updates, the bike hasn't received any other change.

It continues to source power from a fuel-injected 220 cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that's known to produce 18.7 PS of maximum power at 8,500 rpm and 17.5 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. This unit is paired to a 5-speed manual transmission.

On the outside, it continues to be adorned with several chrome elements which makes it look premium. It employs a typical cruiser inspired design featuring a laid-back seating position and forward set foot pegs. It also gets an extended handle-bar for for maximum riding comfort. The bike packs a fully-digital instrument cluster which is good enough to display all the necessary information in a clean and simple format.

Talking about its hardware components, it gets telescopic front forks and 5-way adjustable twin shock absorbers which does duty at the rear.

Currently, there is no direct competition of the Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 in the Indian market, on the other hand, the smaller Bajaj Avenger Street 160 competes against the likes of Suzuki Intruder 150.

Along with the Cruise 220, the company has also revised the pricing of the Avenger Street 160.