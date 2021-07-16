Bajaj Auto announces price hike on Pulsar 125

Bajaj Auto has announced a price hike on its popular Pulsar 125 motorcycle. With the latest price hike, the motorcycle has become costlier in the range of ₹4,000 to ₹5,000. The pricing for the motorcycle now starts at ₹77,491 (base Drum) and extends up to ₹87,181 for the top-spec Pulsar 125 Disc Split-Seat trim. Save for the price change, there is no other update on the motorcycle. The new pricing comes into effect from July 1st, 2021.

(Also Read: Bajaj Auto announces massive price cut of ₹16,800 on Dominar 250)

Here is the full revised price list of the new Bajaj Pulsar 125 motorcycle. All prices mentioned below are ex-showroom, Faridabad.

Pulsar 125 Drum: ₹ 77,491 (vs ₹ 73,011)

77,491 (vs 73,011) Pulsar 125 Drum Split-Seat: ₹ 80,410 (vs ₹ 75,821)

80,410 (vs 75,821) Pulsar 125 Disc: ₹ 83,885 (vs ₹ 79,469)

83,885 (vs 79,469) Pulsar 125 Disc Split-Seat: ₹ 87,181 (vs ₹ 82,765)

The smallest iteration in the Bajaj's Pulsar line of bikes is offered in a total of six colour options - Neon Blue, Solar Red, Platinum Silver, Black Silver, Red Black and Neon Green.

The bike gets a 124.4cc single-cylinder air-cooled DTS-i engine. This unit is capable of churning 11.64bhp of power at 8,500rpm and 10.8Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. The transmission option include a five-speed manual gearbox.

(Also Read: Bajaj Caliber might make a comeback. Here's why)

Save for the price change, there is no other alteration done on the motorcycle. Meanwhile, Bajaj Auto has also announced a price hike on several other products including the Avenger cruiser range and the new Pulsar 180 Dagger range.