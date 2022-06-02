HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Ather Energy Records Highest Ever Sales In May 2022

Ather Energy records highest-ever sales in May 2022

Ather Energy has managed to record its highest-ever monthly sales of 3,787 units in the month of May'22.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Jun 2022, 11:06 AM
The Ather 450X has a compact dimension which helps it to squeeze into tight parking spots.
The Ather 450X has a compact dimension which helps it to squeeze into tight parking spots.
The Ather 450X has a compact dimension which helps it to squeeze into tight parking spots.
The Ather 450X has a compact dimension which helps it to squeeze into tight parking spots.

Ather Energy has recently announced that it has managed to record its highest-ever monthly sales of 3,787 units in the month of May'22. The company has managed to grow at a steady pace in the market. While the March'22 numbers stood at 2,591 units, April'22 recorded sales of 3,779 units of Ather's models. The company currently retails two models - 450X and 450 Plus in the Indian market. Both of these models have a decent demand in the Indian market and come out as one of the most technically advanced electric scooters present in India today. These also sport smart connected features along with various other functionalities. 

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Ather Energy Ather 450x (HT Auto photo)
Ather Energy Ather 450x
₹1.08 - 1.62 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Avera Retrosa (HT Auto photo)
Avera Retrosa
₹1.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kabira Mobility Km 3000 (HT Auto photo)
Kabira Mobility Km 3000
₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
White Carbon Motors Gt5 (HT Auto photo)
White Carbon Motors Gt5
₹1.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Nds Eco Motors Nds Eco Lio Plus (HT Auto photo)
Nds Eco Motors Nds Eco Lio Plus
₹1.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Prevail Electric Prevail Electric Elite (HT Auto photo)
Prevail Electric Prevail Electric Elite
₹1.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also Read: Ather Energy rolls out OTA updates, offers new ride mode to achieve ‘true range’)

Ather Energy has also recently announced the launch of the new TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) for its 450X electric scooter. This feature is currently only restricted to high-end touring bikes and cars. 

Other key developments from Ather in the last few months include its partnership with Magenta ChargeGrid which has been aimed at expanding the public charging network in the country. In addition, the EV maker has also widened its retail footprint in Kerala as it recently opened four new stores in the state.  

(Also Read: Ather Energy raises 992 Cr in Series E funding)

Earlier this week, Ather Energy also issued a congratulatory message to Gujarat Titans after the franchise won the Indian Premier League or IPL 2022 trophy in its debut season. The Hardik Pandya-led franchise topped the points table before going on to defeat Rajasthan Royals in the qualifier as well as in the final to lift the crown. 

First Published Date: 02 Jun 2022, 11:03 AM IST
TAGS: Ather Ather Energy Ather India Ather 450X Ather 450 Plus
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
Elon Musk warns Tesla executives, issues 40-hour-a-week-in-office order
Gujarat Titans players with the IPL trophy after winning the final T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022.
Ather celebrates Gujarat Titans winning IPL 2022, draws comparisons to EV fight
BMW has officially introduced the new X1 facelift SUV. The new 2023 BMW X1 comes with a new design and features. 
In Pics: 2023 BMW X1 facelift SUV makes debut
Mercedes-AMG One stays true to the original Project One concept.
Mercedes-AMG One hypercar breaks ground with new technology: Key facts
The 2023 KTM 450 SMR has already gone on sale in the international market.
KTM 450 SMR receives major updates for 2023

Trending this Week

Mahindra and Mahindra will use a new infotainment screen, analogue instrument cluster and flat-bottom steering wheel in the new Scorpio-N. (Image courtesy: Instagram/@scorpio_2022_official)
Mahindra Scorpio N SUV interiors leaked. Check details
Representational image of rendered Creta N Line by SDESYN
Hyundai Creta N Line officially teased, likely to launch in India
The Benda BD300 has been launched in China at CNY 19,980 (approximately ₹2.32 lakh).
Benda BD300 cruiser bike launched with V-Twin engine, traction control
Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV petrol unit likely to be more powerful than diesel
The electric XUV300 could go head on against the likes of Nexon EV from Tata Motors.
Mahindra XUV300 fully-electric SUV to launch early 2023

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

In pics: Kia EV6 electric vehicle makes it way to Indian car market
In pics: Kia EV6 electric vehicle makes it way to Indian car market
Kia EV6 electric vehicle launched in India at ₹59.95 lakh
Kia EV6 electric vehicle launched in India at 59.95 lakh
Watch: Jeep Wrangler 4Xe gives rides to a pet dinosaur
Watch: Jeep Wrangler 4Xe gives rides to a pet dinosaur
KTM 125 Duke rivaling FB Mondial Piega 125 breaks cover
KTM 125 Duke rivaling FB Mondial Piega 125 breaks cover
Hero MotoCorp sees nearly three-fold jump in sales in May
Hero MotoCorp sees nearly three-fold jump in sales in May

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city