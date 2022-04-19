HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Ather Energy Rolls Out Ota Updates, Offers New Ride Mode To Achieve ‘true Range’

Ather Energy rolls out OTA updates, offers new ride mode to achieve ‘true range’

Ather Energy has introduced the new SmartEco ride mode in its electric scooters in the latest OTA software updates. The updates are available on Ather’s 450 and 45X electric scooters.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Apr 2022, 10:20 AM
Ather Energy rolls out OTA updates, offers new ride mode to achieve true range.
Ather Energy rolls out OTA updates, offers new ride mode to achieve true range.
Ather Energy rolls out OTA updates, offers new ride mode to achieve true range.
Ather Energy rolls out OTA updates, offers new ride mode to achieve true range.

Ather Energy has rolled out its latest OTA software updates for its electric scooters. The latest OTA updates offer a new ride mode called SmartEco ride in Ather’s electric scooters which claims to offer true range without compromising performance. The updates, which are available on Ather’s Atherstack software, has been implemented across its range of 450 and 450X electric scooters.

The new SmartEco ride mode in Ather promises to adjust the range and performance in a dynamic manner. It will replace the Eco Mode which is currently being used in Ather scooters. Ather Energy customers need to activate the Ather Labs option on the app to access this feature. The latest updates will only be available to customers who have bought the Ather Connect Pro subscription plan.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Ather Energy Ather 450x (HT Auto photo)
Ather Energy Ather 450x
₹ 1.08 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Avera Retrosa (HT Auto photo)
Avera Retrosa
₹ 1.08 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kabira Mobility Km 3000 (HT Auto photo)
Kabira Mobility Km 3000
₹ 1.12 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
White Carbon Motors Gt5 (HT Auto photo)
White Carbon Motors Gt5
₹ 1.15 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nds Eco Motors Nds Eco Lio Plus (HT Auto photo)
Nds Eco Motors Nds Eco Lio Plus
₹ 1.24 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Existing Ather Energy customers with the Ather Connect Pro subscription plan need to update the Atherstack software while the electric scooter still has about 40 percent of its charge left. The OTA update will take around five minutes to be downloaded fully and ready to be used. While the new ride mode effectively replaces the Eco Mode, riders can still opt for the older ride mode if needed. The SmartEco ride mode will be available along with the other existing ride modes like Ride, Sport and Warp.

Ather Energy's new SmartEco ride mode aims to strike a balance between range and performance, especially when the rider chooses to go faster in Sport or Warp mode. This will help the electric scooter perform better even in Eco Mode which essentially slows down the EV to save battery. The new ride mode promises to offer the benefits of the Eco Mode by offering the required output when, for instance, overtaking another vehicle. The ride mode will make dynamic adjustments based on the riding style, terrain and other factors. At the same time, it also promises to offer the maximum possible range.

The SmartEco mode also offers battery life to riders and alerts if it can be used while trying to speed up the electric scooter. Rider can change the mode if the battery does not have enough juice left to carry on.

First Published Date: 19 Apr 2022, 10:20 AM IST
TAGS: Ather Ather Energy Ather 450X 450X Electric vehicle EVs electric scooters
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Harley-Davidson Nightster comes more as a roadster than a full-fledged cruiser like the Sportster S.
New Harley-Davidson Nightster debuts, gets power from Revolution Max 975T engine
A look at the latest Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 launched; gets new engine, 6-speed AT. Check price
The new Huracan Tecnica features a styling inspired by the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 hypercar.
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, rival to Porsche 911 GT3, breaks cover
The S-Cross has been engineered keeping in mind the needs of the adventurer
7 features in S-Cross that spell convenience for long road journeys
Road to safety!
Safer roads mean happier homes

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Hyundai enters community-based NFT market
Hyundai enters community-based NFT market
Honda City e:HEV Hybrid sedan production starts, mileage claim of 26.5 kmpl
Honda City e:HEV Hybrid sedan production starts, mileage claim of 26.5 kmpl
Ferrari teases new convertible, could be 296 GTS Spider
Ferrari teases new convertible, could be 296 GTS Spider
Tesla in racism row, counter attacks against California lawsuit
Tesla in racism row, counter attacks against California lawsuit
BMW i7 electric sedan, rival to Mercedes EQS, leaked ahead of official debut
BMW i7 electric sedan, rival to Mercedes EQS, leaked ahead of official debut

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city