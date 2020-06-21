Aprilia has introduced the Pagani 150 motorcycle in the Chinese market. The new 150 cc cafe racer motorcycle has been priced at CNY 21,800, which converts to ₹2.34 lakh.

For the uninitiated, the new Pagani 150 is derived from the Aprilia CR150. Its semi-faired body architecture covers the internals only partially and looks appealing. At the front, it has a circular headlamp which is capped by a dark tinted fly screen, below this setup sits fat USD forks and the overall front fascia of the bike looks intimidating.

The flowing tank design gels well with its single-seat design while the tail-end remains short. There is also a long engine belly pan which covers the entire lower side of the bike. It comes with features like slow slung clip-ons, rear-set foot pegs, and spoke wheels which suit its overall cafe racer character. It also comes fitted with scrambler styled side mounted exhausts.

Behind the tinted flyscreen sits a single-pod fully-digital instrument cluster which adds a modern touch to it.

At the heart of the Pagani 150 sits a 150 cc, single-cylinder engine. This is a 4-valve, liquid-cooled engine which has been rated to produce 13.3 kW or 18 PS of power at 9,750 rpm and 14 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm.

Its suspension duties are taken cared by USD front forks and monoshock at the rear, while for the braking, petal disc brakes are used. It rolls on 100 mm section tyre at the front and 130 mm section tyre at the back. The bike tips the scale at 133 kg kerb weight and has a 785 mm seat height. It has been made available in two colour options - Red and Blue.

The Pagani 150 café racer is currently only a China specific model and thus it might not launch in India.