Piaggio India on Wednesday announced the launch of new eCommerce platform to retail products from Vespa and Aprilia brands.

As per the official claim, the new online platform will allow customers to not just book the desired models online, but also complete the entire buying process and get the two-wheeler delivered conveniently at the doorstep.

The interested customers would be able to access information such as technical specifications, colour options, pricing (ex-showroom and on-road), and do EMI calculation online. The selection and booking can also be done by paying ₹1,000 on the official website.

Once the booking is finished, the selected Aprilia or Vespa dealer will get in touch with the customer to further consult on the queries and complete the purchase. The required documents can be sent digitally via email and the dealer consultants will finish the registration process. Once the required formalities are done, the vehicle will be delivered at the customer's doorstep by trained professionals.

Commenting on the introduction of e-commerce platform for Vespa and Aprilia, Mr. Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD, Piaggio India said, “As a global brand, we are always focused towards providing the best in class experience to our esteemed customers. We look forward to deliver best solutions in the given situation to ensure that we help address concerns of our customers."

“Our new online shops is a step in that direction; with the digital footprint, Vespa and Aprilia’s retail facilitation bringing our dealers online to provide a contactless service," he added.