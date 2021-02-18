Honda has announced recently that it will integrate the current-model Africa Twin models (2020 and newer) with the Android Auto technology. Honda previously announced a similar update for the Gold Wing models in the summer of 2020.

For the uninitiated, Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports motorcycle already comes with Apple CarPlay. As per Honda, "Africa Twin customers with Android smartphones and the Android Auto app will be able to seamlessly enjoy application services including music, phone calls and messaging, at no additional cost."

The company says that to make full use of Android Auto with Africa Twin models, the user needs a Bluetooth headset which has to be purchased separately.

The use of Android Auto will allow the user to access music, media and messaging apps on the motorcycle. With the help of Google Assistant on Android Auto, the users would be able to stay focused, connected and entertained while using their voice to help with the functions.

The company said that the Africa Twin riders who would like to add Android Auto integration can give the official website a visit for detailed instructions on downloading the software to a USB drive and uploading it to their motorcycle. The new software will also include a passenger volume-control function.

Honda is also reportedly working on an Africa Twin based big tourer that is likely to be unveiled later in 2021. It is expected to be built around Africa Twin’s 1100 cc parallel-twin engine. It is likely to be named NT1100 and will feature both manual as well as DCT transmission options.