Five things to know about the upcoming Bajaj-Triumph motorcycle

Bajaj and Triumph came into a partnership back in 2017 and in 2020, they announced that the partnership will spawn new mid-capacity motorcycles. Then at the starting of 2022, two new test mules were spotted that were spawned from the partnership. And one of these motorcycles was spotted quite recently. Here are five things to know about the new motorcycles.

Design

There will be two motorcycles on offer. The first one will be a neo-roadster and the second one will be a scrambler. Both the motorcycles do have a retro design, round headlight, tear-drop fuel tank, and circular turn indicators and there should be a digital instrument cluster that could be derived from the KTM or the Triumph. The roadster comes with a single-piece seat, rear grab rails and single port exhaust. The scrambler gets a beak-like mudguard, rear luggage rack, fly screen and split seats.

Engine

From the look of it, the engine screams Triumph. This is because of the triangular engine casing that can be seen in the spy shots. The engine will get liquid-cooling so the manufacturers would be able to extract a good power figure. It will be a single-cylinder unit but as of now the engine capacity is still not known. Having said that, it is expected that the displacement could be between 250 cc and 350 cc. Interestingly, the drive chain is placed on the right side of the rear wheel. A similar setup has already been seen on Triumph's neo-retro products.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Hardware

In terms of the hardware on offer, at the front there are up-side down forks and at the rear, there would be an adjustable mono-shock. Braking duties are done by a single disc in the front as well as at the rear. The design of the alloy wheels on both motorcycles is slightly different. The roadster will come with road-biased tyres whereas the scrambler gets dual-purpose tyres.

Features

It is expected that the motorcycles will come with Bluetooth connectivity, a digital instrument cluster that can show various different information. There would also be dual-channel ABS on offer. On the scrambler, the manufacturers might offer a switchable ABS. The lighting elements on the motorcycle will be LED units and there could also be a slip and assist clutch on offer.

Launch

The recent test mules seem to be production ready so it can be expected that the motorcycles to get launched in the first quarter of 2023. The pricing of the motorcycles should also be quite aggressive.

First Published Date: