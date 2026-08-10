3 bikes I would buy if I was upgrading from KTM 390 Duke

An upgrade should ideally bring more performance, refinement or capability, rather than simply a bigger price tag. If I was moving on from a KTM 390 Duke, these are the three motorcycles I would shortlist.

The KTM 390 Duke is one of the most capable performance motorcycles in its segment, combining a punchy single-cylinder engine with sharp handling and relatively low weight. But after spending enough time with it, the obvious next step is to move into the middleweight category.

1 Suzuki GSX-8R Suzuki GSX-8R EMI starting at just ₹13,700/ month Check Eligibility The Suzuki GSX-8R would be my choice if I wanted a significant upgrade while retaining some of the usability that makes the 390 Duke appealing. It is powered by a 776 cc, two-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine producing 82.93 PS at 8,500 rpm and 78 Nm at 6,800 rpm. The GSX-8R also gets dual-channel ABS, riding modes and a range of electronic rider aids. Its fully faired design makes it stand out. The biggest attraction is its parallel-twin engine. Compared to the 390 Duke's single-cylinder motor, the Suzuki offers a smoother and more relaxed character while still delivering considerably more torque.

2 Kawasaki Z900 Kawasaki Z900 EMI starting at just ₹13,800/ month Check Eligibility If the objective is to make a much bigger jump in performance, the Kawasaki Z900 would be hard to ignore. The Z900 uses a 948 cc inline-four engine that produces 125 PS at 9,500 rpm and 98.6 Nm at 7,700 rpm. It has a 17-litre fuel tank and weighs 212 kg. With that inline-four cylinder engine, needless to say, it is a screamer! This is the motorcycle on the list that would deliver the most dramatic change from the 390 Duke. The inline-four engine brings a completely different character, with a smoother power delivery and a much stronger top-end. The Z900 also gets riding modes, traction control, cruise control, dual-channel ABS and Bluetooth connectivity. The downside is its weight. At 212 kg, it is substantially heavier than the KTM, and that difference will be noticeable when moving the motorcycle around or riding through tight traffic. But once the road opens up, the additional performance more than makes up for it.

3 Triumph Street Triple 765 R Triumph Street Triple EMI starting at just ₹15,000/ month Check Eligibility The Triumph Street Triple 765 R would probably be my personal choice from these three. It gets a 765 cc, three-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine producing 120 PS at 11,500 rpm and 80 Nm at 9,500 rpm. The motorcycle weighs 189 kg and has a 15-litre fuel tank. What makes the Street Triple particularly interesting as an upgrade from the 390 Duke is the combination of performance and weight. At 189 kg, it is lighter than both the GSX-8R and Z900, despite offering 120 PS. And the highlight is that triple-cylinder engine, which has a very unique character when compared to parallel-twins and in-line fours.

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