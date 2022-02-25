HT Auto
2022 Ducati Multistrada V4S breaks cover with major suspension changes

The newly updated 2022 Ducati Multistrada V4S is expected to knock on the Indian doors later this year.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Feb 2022, 11:02 AM
The Ducati Multistrada V4S is now also available for purchase in a white option.
After the new limited edition XDiavel Nera, Ducati has taken the wraps off the newly updated 2022 Multistarada V4S adventure motorcycle. With the yearly update, the motorcycle has managed to receive new exterior colour shades along with some notable equipment updates. 

For starters, the Multistrada V4S is now also available for purchase in a white option.

The company has named this as ‘Iceberg White’ colour. Apart from the new shade, the bike also gets an update to the suspension setup. The user is now free to reduce the overall height of the motorcycle by reducing the bike’s preload level to minimum. Needless to say, this makes the motorcycle tad more practical, especially for lower height rider that struggle to put the feet down on an adventure bike. This feature is also seen on Harley-Davidson’s Pan America ADV which was introduced to the world a few years back. 

(Also Read: Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE deliveries start for Indian customers)

Other than these tweaks, the bike has also been given some software updates thanks to which the motorcycle’s infotainment system is said to have become bit more user friendly. This software update will also be given to the current owners of the Multistarda V4S motorcycles without any charge. 

At the heart of the updated Multistrada V4S continues to sit the V4 Granturismo, which has been rated to produce 170 hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 125 Nm at 8,750 rpm. This engine, specially developed by Ducati for the Multistrada V4 family. 

(Also Read: A Lamborghini Huracan blown up dramatically to create 999 NFTs)

The newly updated Multistrada V4S is also expected to knock on the Indian doors later this year, although a higher price tag will also introduce a marginally higher price tag.

First Published Date: 25 Feb 2022, 11:02 AM IST
TAGS: 2022 Ducati Multistrada V4S Ducati Ducati India Ducati Multistrada Multistrada V4S
