2022 BMW F 750 GS, F 850 GS break cover

BMW Motorrad has taken the wraps off the 2022 F 750 GS and the F 850 GS motorcycles. Both of these motorcycles were previously on sale in the Indian market but were discontinued since the stricter BS 6 emission norms came into action last year.

The newly updated motorcycles feature fresh colour schemes and cleaner powertrains. These bikes are also expected to arrive in the Indian market by late-2021.

The BMW F 750 GS and the F 850 GS bikes have been updated with a new triple black colour scheme and standard hand protectors. The company has discontinued the previously available '40 years of GS' colour scheme. In addition, the F 850 GS Adventure has also received a new light white option too. Apart from the '40 years of GS' colour scheme, the black storm metallic with ice grey option also won't be available anymore.

Both the bikes source power from the same 853 cc parallel-twin engine. The engine is now BS 6/Euro 5-compliant. While the F 750 GS makes 76.4 bhp and 83 Nm from this engine, the F 850 GS and the GS Adventure churns out 94 bhp and 92 Nm. The transmission option on both motorcycles remains the same 6-speed unit.

While the F 750 GS is a road-oriented touring motorcycle, the F 850 GS is an off-road-inspired motorcycle that comes kitted with spoked wheels and adventure-focused features. There is also a higher-spec F 850 GS Adventure model available with off-road biased tyres, a bigger fuel tank, as well as a longer list of electronic riding aids.