TVS Motor has shared a teaser image of the new Star City Plus motorcycle on its social media handles, indicating that the yearly update to the TVS' popular commuter motorcycle is just around the corner.

While the existing model already comes with features such as an LED headlamp, sporty dual-tone muffler and mirrors, and attractive graphics, the yearly update is expected to make the package even more attractive with timely updates.

As per the details revealed via the teaser image (above), the new Star City Plus will get features such as the LED headlamp, turn signals, long seat, and pillion grab rail. In addition to more features, the bike will also be introduced in new and more attractive paint options.

The motorcycle might also receive a disc brake at the front. The existing model comes only with drum brakes. Apart from this, there may not be any other changes on the bike in terms of equipment/ cycle parts.

The bike will draw power from the same 110cc single-cylinder Eco Thrust engine which gets ETFi technology. The engine delivers 8.08bhp of max power at 7,350 rpm and 8.7 Nm of peak torque at 4500 rpm. The transmission unit includes a 4-speed gearbox. The engine propels the commuter across to a top speed of 90 kmph.

The suspension kit will continue using the pair of conventional telescopic front forks and 5-step adjustable hydraulic twin rear shock absorbers.

The bike is currently available in five colour options - black/red, black/blue, grey/black, red/black, and white/black. As far as pricing is concerned, the motorcycle will be priced slightly higher than the current model which retails at ₹65,865 (ex-showroom, Delhi).