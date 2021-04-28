2021 Suzuki Hayabusa's bookings closed temporarily. Here's why

Soon after launching the much-awaited heavyweight sport tourer - 2021 Hayabusa, Suzuki Motorcycle India has now temporarily closed the bookings on the Busa. The company sources told HT Auto that the entire first batch of 101 units has been sold out within just 2 days of the bike's launch.

The first set of customers were also lucky enough to get hands on the 'complementary' rear seat cowl of the new Busa which won't be available for free for the next customer. The customer deliveries of the Busa will resume soon and the next batch of the bike is due for the second half of 2021.

The 2021 Hayabusa has received comprehensive updates after over a decade. It benefits from a new design, improved aerodynamics, and a completely revamped electronics suite.

The new Busa gets an updated 1,340 cc, fuel-injected, liquid-cooled, DOHC, inline-four engine that is capable of churning out 187 bhp at 9,700 rpm and 150 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. What's to be noted here is that the new Busa actually makes less power in comparison to the predecessor. While there is 10 bhp of less power, the torque output has also been dropped by 5 Nm. The top speed of the bike still stands at 299 kmph while there is a marginal drop of about 2 kg in terms of overall weight which now stands at 264 kg.

On the outside, the Hayabusa features a completely revamped bodywork. It is now much sharper and modern looking in comparison to the model it replaces. There is also a completely new front fascia with new headlamps, indicators, and air scoops. Also, the presence of LED lighting all around makes it very intimidating to look at.

It has been offered in three new colours including - Glass Sparkle Black/Candy Burnt Gold, Metallic Matt Sword Silver/Candy Daring Red and Pearl Brilliant White/Metallic Matt Stellar Blue.







